Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Willis Towers has outperformed the industry quarter to date. The company is set to deliver value via incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and tax efficiencies besides unlocking the balance sheet capacity. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investing in new growth avenues and strengthening its client services bode well for the company. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive and helps leverage strength to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Willis Towers expects adjusted earnings per share between $10.12 and $10.32 (raised from the $9.88-$10.12 band), organic revenue growth of about 4% and EBITDA to be around 25% in 2018. However, escalating expenses, rising debt-level and an adverse forex remain its key concerns.”

WLTW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $165.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

WLTW stock opened at $159.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,681,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $4,664,542 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 33,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

