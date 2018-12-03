Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $156,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 741.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,589,000 after buying an additional 1,342,106 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7,576.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after buying an additional 296,831 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,766.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 186,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after buying an additional 179,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,386.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 179,653 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,073,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,208,000 after buying an additional 176,392 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. FIG Partners raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

WTFC opened at $77.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $72.17 and a 12 month high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

WARNING: “Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.