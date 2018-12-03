WMIH (COOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on WMIH and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WMIH in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WMIH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of WMIH from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $15.13 on Thursday. WMIH has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.08 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. WMIH had a return on equity of 160.21% and a net margin of 183.04%. On average, analysts forecast that WMIH will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WMIH stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WMIH Corp (NASDAQ:COOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 402,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of WMIH at the end of the most recent quarter.

WMIH Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

