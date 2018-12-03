Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Workday stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 2.04. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $10,849,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

