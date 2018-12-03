Workday (WDAY) PT Set at $130.00 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a $130.00 price objective on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $152.95 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Workday stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $10,849,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock valued at $68,244,014. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,150,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,657 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $62,598,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,083,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,154,000 after acquiring an additional 264,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

