Workday (WDAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.85, but opened at $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $166.15, with a volume of 132169 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a $130.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price target on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $633,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Workday by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/workday-wday-shares-gap-up-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.