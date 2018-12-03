X12 Coin Price Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (X12)

X12 Coin (CURRENCY:X12) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, X12 Coin has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One X12 Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal and Crex24. X12 Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,014.00 worth of X12 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X12 Coin alerts:

Webchain (WEB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00109026 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

X12 Coin Coin Profile

X12 Coin is a coin. X12 Coin’s total supply is 14,855,147 coins. X12 Coin’s official Twitter account is @x12coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for X12 Coin is x12coin.com/blog. The official website for X12 Coin is x12coin.com. The Reddit community for X12 Coin is /r/X12Coinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X12 Coin Coin Trading

X12 Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X12 Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X12 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X12 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X12 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X12 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.