XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.04% of XPO Logistics worth $730,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $75.86 on Monday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.56.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/xpo-logistics-inc-xpo-stake-boosted-by-blackrock-inc.html.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.