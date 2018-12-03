Yeti Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Yeti in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $16.84 on Monday. Yeti has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 25,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $463,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Fund V. L.P. Cortec sold 723,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,022,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,966 shares of company stock worth $39,959,388 over the last three months.

