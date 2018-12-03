Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells $359,000.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $345,200.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $394,800.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $382,800.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $491,000.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.52 on Monday. Yext Inc has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 102.38%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yext by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Yext Inc (YEXT) CFO Sells $359,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/yext-inc-yext-cfo-sells-359000-00-in-stock.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.