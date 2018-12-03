YouLive Coin (UC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

YouLive Coin (CURRENCY:UC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. YouLive Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $107,067.00 worth of YouLive Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YouLive Coin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YouLive Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YouLive Coin alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00030823 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin (CRYPTO:UC) is a token. YouLive Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for YouLive Coin is www.youlive.io/announcement. YouLive Coin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialYouLive and its Facebook page is accessible here. YouLive Coin’s official website is www.youlive.io.

Buying and Selling YouLive Coin

YouLive Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YouLive Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YouLive Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YouLive Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YouLive Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YouLive Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.