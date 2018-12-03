Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 248,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,420.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 917,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 914,922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,049,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $559,380.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $6,401,458. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $92.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

