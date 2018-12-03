YY Inc (YY) Receives $134.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on shares of YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of YY opened at $69.47 on Friday. YY has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. YY had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YY will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of YY by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

