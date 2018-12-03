Zacks: 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 75 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FCCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,154.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 312,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161. The company has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

