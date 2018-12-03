Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apptio Inc (APTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apptio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Apptio posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apptio will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apptio.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Apptio from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura cut Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Apptio to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apptio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, insider John C. Morrow sold 7,594 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $291,761.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $996,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,241 shares of company stock worth $4,501,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apptio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,309,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,369,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apptio by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apptio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apptio by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 278,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Apptio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 712,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APTI opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Apptio has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

