Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc (BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the highest is $3.54 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $333.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

