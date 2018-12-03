Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Daseke Inc (DSKE) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Daseke had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. 664,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,004. Daseke has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

