Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

OSBC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 188.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 99,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

