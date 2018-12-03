Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to announce sales of $586.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $667.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. WPX Energy reported sales of $439.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WPX Energy.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPX. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 697,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.34. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPX Energy (WPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.