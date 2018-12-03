Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 14.90%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 25,798,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,202,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,060,000 after buying an additional 7,068,974 shares during the period. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,774.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,191,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,835,000 after buying an additional 5,976,320 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,236,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,889,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,792,000 after buying an additional 3,297,383 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.28. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

