Zacks: Analysts Expect Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) to Post $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Haverty Furniture Companies also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haverty Furniture Companies.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.89%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 56.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,047. The firm has a market cap of $424.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.