Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (OLN) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.29. Olin reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Olin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $324,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Maurice Sampson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,800 shares of company stock worth $460,844 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $7,135,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 13.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 920,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 109,292 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 91,380 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 132.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth $204,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 220,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

