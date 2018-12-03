Zacks: Analysts Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNNT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 3,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

