Zacks: Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $9.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

SIRI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,348,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,396. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.0121 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $104,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.