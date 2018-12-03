Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $24.92 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Ashu Tyagi purchased 430,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,882,784.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 961,424 shares of company stock worth $15,382,784.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $55,890,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,166,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,632,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,984,000.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

