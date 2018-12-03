Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.99. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $11.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.51%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $62.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

