Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realogy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Realogy posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realogy will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realogy.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

RLGY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Realogy has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

In other news, Director Duncan L. Niederauer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,493.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,455 shares in the company, valued at $837,767.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 103.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Realogy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Realogy by 180.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 59.3% during the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

