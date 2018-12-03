Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $34.32. 81,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,967. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $457.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 120,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

