Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) to announce $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.15 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full year sales of $13.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.40 billion to $13.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coca-Cola European Partners.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,543,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,071,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,595,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $48.54 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

