Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 505,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 82,708 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kornit Digital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,133,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 176,684 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $23.02 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $789.75 million, a P/E ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

