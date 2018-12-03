Zacks: Brokerages Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $34.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

MLCO opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 61.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 89.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,785,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,570,000 after buying an additional 15,930,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,200,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,605,000 after buying an additional 2,013,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,327,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,175,000 after buying an additional 1,094,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,753,000 after buying an additional 1,071,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,225,000 after buying an additional 1,011,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

