Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce sales of $16.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $17.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $61.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $63.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.36 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $79.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.64% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

OESX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 41,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,862. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

