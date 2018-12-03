Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (STL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,688,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,590,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,995,000 after purchasing an additional 849,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,611,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 909,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,647,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 243,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

