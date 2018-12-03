Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.25. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Martin S. Craighead bought 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $299,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 52,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

