Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.00 Price Target for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK)

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 153 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,274. Speedway Motorsports has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $709.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $160.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRK. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 114.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 73.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 203.1% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Speedway Motorsports (TRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.