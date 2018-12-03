Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AutoZone (AZO) to Hold

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone’s revenues are driven by store openings. During the last quarter, it opened 78 stores. Further, the company is opening mega hub stores and distribution centers to improvise its supply chain. Also, program openings under the commercial business aided company’s growth. Moreover, a strong cash flow enables it to pursue share repurchase programs. Over the three months, shares of AutoZone have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, continuous rise in capital and operating expenses due to frequent opening of distribution centers and wage expenses are concerns for AutoZone. Also, increasing the frequency of deliveries to its stores is expected to pose as headwind for company’s gross margin. Moreover, dependence on seasonality and weather conditions makes AutoZone’s sales vulnerable to uncertain weather changes.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.01.

NYSE:AZO traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $814.48. 116,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,588. AutoZone has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $842.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 57.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total value of $18,487,422.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Graves sold 18,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.37, for a total transaction of $14,673,393.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

