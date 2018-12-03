Zacks Investment Research Lowers CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Sell

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CVU has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial upgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,208. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 79,454 shares during the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.