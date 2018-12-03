Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCLP. BidaskClub lowered CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $4.19 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 71.60%. This is a positive change from CSI Compressco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 215,651 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,275,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 179,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168,218 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

