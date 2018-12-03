Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FirstService (FSV) to “Hold”

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get FirstService alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSV. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

FirstService stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.76. FirstService has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.25 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $267,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstService (FSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.