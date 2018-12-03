Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TowneBank (TOWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TowneBank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $28.61 on Thursday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $137.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in TowneBank by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

