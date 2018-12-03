Zacks: Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Powell Industries an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

POWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sidoti upgraded Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 18.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

POWL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

