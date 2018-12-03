Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $11,771.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000538 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001857 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

