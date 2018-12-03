Zipper Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $981,611.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zipper has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00002548 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007571 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000488 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

