Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 201.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other Zoetis news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock worth $15,547,088. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

