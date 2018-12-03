ZoomerMedia (ZUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

ZoomerMedia Ltd (CVE:ZUM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

ZoomerMedia Company Profile (CVE:ZUM)

ZoomerMedia Limited operates as a multimedia company in Canada. The company operates through five segments: Television, Radio, Print, Royalty, and Other. It is involved in the business of television, radio, magazine, Internet, conferences, and trade shows primarily for the 45 plus age group. The company's television properties include Vision TV, a multi-faith specialty television service; ONE: Get Fit, which offers programs on exercise, meditation, yoga, natural health, and living a planet-friendly lifestyle; JoyTV channel that offers comedy and drama, and inspirational multi-faith programming for a spiritually and culturally diverse audience; and HOPETV, a channel for broadcasting Christian and local programming.

