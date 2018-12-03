Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $30.63 Million Position in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Scholastic accounts for 6.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 1.87% of Scholastic worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 160,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 532,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after acquiring an additional 87,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL opened at $46.08 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHL. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scholastic from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 6,634 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,026.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $583,791.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,294 shares of company stock worth $1,095,821. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $30.63 Million Position in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/zuckerman-investment-group-llc-has-30-63-million-position-in-scholastic-corp-schl.html.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.