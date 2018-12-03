Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hancock were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Hancock in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hancock by 651.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hancock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 257,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBHC opened at $51.65 on Monday. Hancock Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

