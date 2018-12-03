Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.81 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 22,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,907,000 after purchasing an additional 499,562 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

