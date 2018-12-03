Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.94 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 665.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

