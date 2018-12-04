$0.08 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of CTG stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 83,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 302,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

